Morgan Stanley Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $75.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.32.

WSM opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

