Credit Suisse Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $57.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.32.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $39,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $23,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.