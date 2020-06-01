Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $91.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $85.75 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,253 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,231 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.