Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $91.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $85.75 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,253 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,231 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,456 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,456 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd
Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Uniqure NV
Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Uniqure NV
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EnerSys
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EnerSys
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report