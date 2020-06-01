Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Zuora from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

