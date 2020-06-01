Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $21.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.