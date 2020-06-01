Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE DCI opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 163.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

