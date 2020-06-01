BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 3.57. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 8.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

