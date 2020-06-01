Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 221 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAL stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

