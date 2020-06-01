Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EA. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.72.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,916 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.