FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

