Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.82. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,642 shares of company stock valued at $68,864,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

