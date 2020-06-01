Zacks Investment Research Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.22.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Geron by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 998,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Geron by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Geron by 1,403.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Geron by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

