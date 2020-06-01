Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). Mesoblast posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 111.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

