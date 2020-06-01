VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.