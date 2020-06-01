VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.
In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.