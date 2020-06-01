VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $181.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.