VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $162.00 at Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

