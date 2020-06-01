Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

