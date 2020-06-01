Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

DG opened at $191.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $192.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

