KeyCorp Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $22.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,129,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.