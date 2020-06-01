Morgan Stanley Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $218.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of DG opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $192.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

