KeyCorp Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.