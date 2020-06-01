Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $192.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Dollar General by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

