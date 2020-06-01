Mizuho Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $152.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $3,795,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

