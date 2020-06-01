VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.23. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

