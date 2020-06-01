Credit Suisse Group Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in VMware by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.