Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $192.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

