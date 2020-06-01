Pivotal Research Cuts Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $30.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

GCO stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Genesco by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

