Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of HAE opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Haemonetics by 91.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 32,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,673,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

