State Street Corp Acquires 96,321 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Ciena worth $150,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ciena by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 808.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.26 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

