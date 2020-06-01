State Street Corp Purchases 78,310 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $152,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.81 on Monday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

