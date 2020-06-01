State Street Corp Grows Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.51% of Discovery Communications worth $153,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.