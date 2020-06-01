State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spotify were worth $164,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Spotify stock opened at $180.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $196.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

