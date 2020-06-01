State Street Corp Acquires 1,496,030 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 8.25% of Northwest Natural worth $155,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.