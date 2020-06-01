Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.
In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
