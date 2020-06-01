Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Verra Mobility worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

