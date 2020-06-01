State Street Corp Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $160,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $155.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.05. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

