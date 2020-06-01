WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 188,777 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,777 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

PEAK opened at $24.64 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

