WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $858.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

