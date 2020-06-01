State Street Corp Sells 251,690 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.25% of Sealed Air worth $163,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $223,875.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,490.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $700,395. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

