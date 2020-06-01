WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 34,402 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

