Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $91.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.