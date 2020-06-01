Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,051 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $963.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Macerich Co has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,948 shares of company stock worth $1,322,215. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

