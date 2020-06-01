Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

