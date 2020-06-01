Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after buying an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.07 on Monday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

