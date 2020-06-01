Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Heritage Financial worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel acquired 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,716 shares of company stock worth $223,390 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

