Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,999 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

