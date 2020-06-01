Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $291.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.59. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.