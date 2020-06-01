Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,077 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aecom worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aecom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Aecom by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

