Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $47.91 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

