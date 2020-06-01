Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 681.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

